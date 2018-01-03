Public order arrests in Tipperary Town and Dundrum 

Gardai arrested a 19 year-old youth for being drunk and verbally abusive in Tipperary Town on New Year's Eve.

The teenager committed the offence at Bank Place Tipperary around 8.30pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a 26 year-old man was arrested by gardai on Christmas Night because of his drunken and aggressive behaviour in a housing estate in Dundrum village.

The man was arrested at the Beech Grove estate in Dundrum at 10.40pm on Monday, December 25.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said the man is due to appear before Tipperary District Court on January 24 charged with breaching the Public Order Act.