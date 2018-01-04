Clonmel school's Fun Run launched by American-based athletes

Above - Brother and sister Sean and Laura Tobin, who are on athletics scholarships in the United States, launched the Presentation Secondary School's Fun Run, which is taking place at Powerstown Park racecourse, Clonmel on Sunday March 4th to raise funds for the school's new IT infrastructure.

Presentation Secondary School Clonmel is one of forty schools selected by the Department of Education and Skills to introduce Computer Science as a Leaving Cert subject for next September.

In the last year the school developed its own coding room, with assistance from Boston Scientific.

The introduction of Computer Science at Leaving Cert is further progression for the school’s I.T. Department and the Presentation are delighted to be chosen as one of the schools to introduce the subject.

Students will do their coursework and possibly their final exam online. The students will sit the first exam in Computer Science in June 2019.

As part of fundraising for new I.T. infrastructure, the school is organising a 5 kilometres Fun Run on Sunday March 4th in Powerstown Park Racecourse, Clonmel.

Sean Tobin, who represented Ireland at the recent European Cross Country Championship - where he helped the Irish team achieve fifth place - launched the 5k run with assistance from his sister Laura, when they spoke to the students about their athletics scholarships in the United States.

Sean is studying at Old Mississippi State University while Laura is studying in St. Leo’s University in Florida.

The Presentation really appreciates Sean and Laura taking time from their busy schedules to visit the school and share their experiences with the girls.