Tipperary family trying to locate missing dog Sonny
Appeal for information on missing dog Sonny.
A Tipperary family is looking for the public’s help in trying to locate their missing dog.
Sonny, a Golden Retriever, is missing from Grangemore, Cashel between Dualla and Horse & Jockey.
Sonny is twelve years old and can be distinguished from other Golden Retrievers as he is missing hair on his right elbow.
If you have any sightings please telephone, text or check on facebook. .
Please contact Christy Doherty on 087-2675452
