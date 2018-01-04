More bad weather for Tipperary today with Arctic blast to follow

Another weather warning ahead for Tipperary with bitter Arctic blast on the way

The bad weather which has been a feature since the turn of the new year is set to continue for another few days at least with temperatures set to plummet on Friday night after another blast of stormy weathere

The whole of the country is set to be battered by another blast of wind and rain before a cold snap arrives.

Met Eireann have issued a status yellow weather warning for wind, which is in place for 17 counties, including Tipperary, until 1pm today.

After that Met Eireann are forecasting temperatures will plummet bringing wintry conditions to parts.

On Friday night, the mercury is expected to fall to -2C, while daytime temperatures on Saturday will reach no higher than 7C.

A forecaster in their website has said: "Much colder and drier weather will develop over the weekend with widespread severe frosts and the risk of icy stretches.

Met Eireann also say there is a risk of wintry showers in the coastal counties of the south and east.

But first winds with gusts of up to 110km/h will blast parts.

The following counties are affected: TIPPERARY, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Galway and Mayo.

Warning what is to come, Met Eireann said: "West to Southwest winds veering West to Northwest of mean speed 55 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, risk of coastal flooding on western and sout

It came into force at 5am and remains in place until 2pm.

This comes after 140km/h Storm Eleanor caused widespread devastation on Tuesday night and left many homes throughout the Premier County without electricity for a number of hours.

The gusts also caused flooding in many parts of the country, and left thousands without power and disrupted public transport.