Membership 'still hopeful' Slievenamon Golf Club can be saved from closure

An urgent meeting of the membership of Slievenamon Golf Club has been called for this Friday night, 5th January, to discuss the future of the club, which has been on the market since August of last year.

The future of the 18 hole-golf club, located at Clonacody between Clonmel and Fethard, is on somewhat of a knife-edge at the moment because if a buyer is not found before March of this year, it looks almost certain that the club will cease to exist.

According to a club source, “there are a number of parties showing a serious interest in purchasing the club and continuing it as a golf club, but nothing has yet been finalised. But we all remain hopeful that before March a deal can be struck to secure the club’s future.”

The club, which has been in existence since 1999, had at the top of its game approximately a membership of 3,000, including a distant membership of 2,500, one of the largest in the country.

The source, who wished to remain anonymous, informed me that “golf is continuing on a day-to-day basis at present, as normal. And those who wish to play can still do so, and people can join on a monthly basis. But March is the D-Day for the club’s future as that is the time of year when membership is finalised and plans can be made for the year ahead knowing what your membership is.”

Slievenamon Golf Club for sale as going concern

Currently there are three full-time staff at the popular golf club, which boasts a particularly strong senior and ladies club membership always, favoured by many for its shorter yardage and flatter terrain.

Ongoing meetings are continuing this week between staff and the owners, and between club captains (Stuart Perry, Carmel Condon and incoming Lady Captain Margaret English) and the owners, as how best to proceed in the best interests of all parties involved in securing Slievenamon Golf Club’s future.

The club is owned by the Lalor family, with Margaret and her daughter Louise central to the running of the club over many years. The Lalor family will not be in attendance at Friday night's meeting.

Is Slievenamon the best little golf club in Ireland?

Friday’s meeting which will take place at the clubhouse on Friday night is due to start at 7 pm and it is imperative that anyone with an interest in this effort to safeguard the club’s future should attend.