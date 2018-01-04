Six arrested in South Tipperary for drink driving over Christmas

Six motorists were arrested for drink driving in South Tipperary over the Christmas holiday period.

Gardai in Tipperary Town District arrested three men for drink driving between Christmas Eve and New Year's Day.

They included a 30 year-old motorcyclist was arrested for driving over the excess alcohol limit at James Connolly Park in Tipperary Town at 9.25pm last Tuesday, St Stephen's Day.

The 35 year-old driver of a car was arrested for the same offence at Fawnagown, Tipperary last Wednesday, December 27. And gardai arrested a 42 year-old foreign national for drink driving at Monard, Tipperary at 7.50am on New Year's Day.

In the Cahir Garda Distrct, a 27 year-old male motorist was arrested for drink driving when stopped by gardai at a checkpoint at Abbey Street, Chair on St Stephen's Day. Over in Cashel, a woman motorist from Co. Limerick was arrested on suspicion of drink driving at Waller's Lot in Cashel at 4am on New Year's Day.

The only drink driving arrest in the Clonmel Garda District was made at a Garda checkpoint at Cregg Road, Carrick-on-Suir at 10.45am on St Stephen's Day. The motorist was a man aged in his 60s.