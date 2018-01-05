Clonmel Red Cross seeking secure home for new ambulance

Clonmel Red Cross is seeking a safe and secure home for its vehicles, including a new ambulance arriving this month.

Just before Christmas, the premises that they parked their vehicles at was sold.

Now they are asking if anyone knows of any empty units/sheds in the Clonmel area that they could use to park their 2 vehicles in.

They will provide full insurance cover and indemnity on the premises.

A spokesman added – “In the coming weeks we will receive our new 181 ambulance which we fund-raised very hard for over the last number of years and we are just looking to park it indoors away from bad weather etc”.

The chairty would love to hear from anyone who thinks they can help.