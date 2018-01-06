Clonmel hospital visitor ban remains as HSE issues advice on how to tackle the flu

Strict visitor restrictions remain in place for a third day at South Tipperary General Hospital due to the number of patients who have presented with flu like symptoms, vomiting and diarrhea.

In the interest of patient care and in order to restrict the spread of the flu virus within the hospital, it is necessary to ban visitors to South Tipperary General Hospital (STGH)

Strictly no children are allowed visit the hospital. Visiting to all wards at South Tipperary General Hospital is prohibited, apart from exceptional circumstances, which includes critical care patients, maternity/gynae visiting is restricted to partners/designated person only, and parents/guardians will only be permitted to Children’s Ward. Where appropriate, mobile phone contact between families should be considered as an alternative to visiting.

The HSE has issued the following guidelines in relation to the flu virus –

Symptoms of Flu

The symptoms of influenza usually develop over a matter of a few hours and include a high temperature, sore muscles, dry cough, headache and sore throat. This is different from the common cold, which tends to come on more gradually and usually includes a runny nose and a normal temperature.

Stopping Flu from Spreading

Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough and sneeze, disposing of the tissue as soon as possible and cleaning your hands as soon as you can are important measures in helping prevent the spread of influenza and other germs and reducing the risk of transmission.

How to care for Flu

Most people, unless they are in at risk group, can get better themselves at home. Advice, tips, information and videos on getting over flu and other common illnesses are available at a new HSE website, www.undertheweather.ie. The site was developed by the HSE along with GPs and pharmacists and is a great resource for people to get advice and get better.

Anyone who gets flu should stay at home, rest, drink plenty of fluids and use over-the-counter remedies like paracetamol to ease symptoms.

Anyone in one of the high-risk groups should contact their GP if they develop influenza symptoms. If you need to visit your GP or the Emergency Department, please phone first to explain that you might have flu.

Service Preparedness

The vast majority of people with flu can recover by themselves at home, with rest, fluids and over the counter medication. The HSE provides useful, comprehensive advice on how to recognise flu, and care for yourself or someone else, on our www.undertheweather.ie website.

The website also gives advice on when to seek medical care or advice on the phone, whether this is from the Pharmacist, the GP, a GP Out of Hours Service, an Injury Unit or in the case of medical emergencies, the Ambulance Service or Hospital Emergency Departments. You can visit www.hse.ie/winter for easy access to contact details for the range of services available.