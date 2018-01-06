Death of Tommy Ryan, father of Tipperary senior hurling manager Michael Ryan

The death has occurred of Tommy Ryan, father of Tipperary senior hurling manager Michael Ryan.

Mr Ryan, The Line, Curraghduff, Upperchurch, Co. Tipperary, died today (Saturday).

Pre-deceased by his baby daughter Katie Therese, beloved husband of Joan; sadly missed by his wife and family John, Mary O’Sullivan, Michael, Anneita Treacy and Joan Marie Allis, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister Chris, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Monday evening from 4 pm with removal at 7 pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.