Sad death of Cahir's Gearoid O'Donnell, brother of Munster and Ireland rugby player Tommy O'Donnell

There is tremendous sadness this week at the death of popular Cahir man Gearoid O’Donnell, brother of Munster and Ireland rugby player Tommy O’Donnell.

Gearoid, 26, Gould St., Cork, and formerly Loughloher, Cahir, passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital after living a courageous and very fulfilled life with Muscular Dystrophy.

A past pupil of Colaiste Dun Iascaigh, he recently opened a new outdoor chess space at the school. He was also the founder of the college chess club.

Colaiste principal Peter Creedon paid tribute to Gearoid this week. He said he is fondly remembered at the school where he was a very popular student.

"We were delighted to welcome him back for the opening of the new chess space where he spoke really well to all the students.

On behalf of the school and all the staff and students, I extend my deepest sympathy to Gearoid's family", Mr. Creedon said.

At the event last November, Gearoid spoke about playing chess as a student at the school and said that he was probably the worst and slowest chess player but that the fun and friendships made were more important.

He advised the chess players present that the most important thing is to ‘get inside the head of your opponent before they get inside yours’.

Gearoid explained how he continued with gaming in University College Cork and went on to become Auditor of the gaming society there.

He was amazed at the number of students who now play chess every lunch time in the school and that they play in competitions against other schools, locally and nationally and was very happy to see the Club come so far.

School principal Peter Creedon thanked Gearoid for attending to launch the new facility.

Gearoid will be very deeply and sadly missed by his loving Mam and Dad, Mary and Tom, brothers Tommy, John and Ciarán, sister in law Elisse, nephew Conan, his Godfather Fr. Jimmy O’ Donnell, his Aunts, Uncles and cousins from the O’ Donnell and McCarthy Families, his many friends in Cork and Tipperary especially Donal, Sean and Phil, and all his loyal helpers.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on this Monday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Gearóid’s remains will arrive to St. Mary’s church, Cahir on Tuesday morning for funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Flowers or donations if desired to Muscular Dystrophy (Cork Branch).