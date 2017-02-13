New food export initiative a huge boost for Tipperary companies

Head of Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Tipperary Rita Guinan, together with LEO Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford, and Enterprise Ireland, recently launched the South East Micro Food Export Initiative (SEMFEI).

The initiative, funded by the Department for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, aims to establish a cluster of fledgling micro food exporters across the South East region and develop their export capability to assist them to grow and develop in an international context.

The first phase of SEMFEI, an ‘Exploring Food Exporting’ seminar, is open to all micro-food clients of LEO across the South East region and will be held later this month in Dunbrody County House Hotel, Co. wexford. The seminar will provide micro food companies with an overview of the export journey and assist them to assess if their business is export ready.

From the diverse range of companies who will take part in the initial phase, 15 companies will be selected to participate in a further three phases of intensive training to assist them with planning, developing and implementing a focused export proposition over a 10 month period.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative, Rita Guinan said the South East region has a very strong and dynamic base of micro-food companies who stand to really benefit from this initiative, particularly in terms of advancing their export ambitions. “The export market is vital to the food sector here in Ireland and our regional communities are heavily reliant on the provision of employment by this industry.

“The South East Micro Food Export Initiative is a really exciting collaborative initiative developed by Local Enterprise Offices, Bord Bia and Enterprise Ireland (funded under the Action Plan for Jobs, LEO Competitive Funds) which will provide the knowledge and experience to aid the region’s micro scale food enterprises advance their growth and specifically export strategies,” she added.

Others at the launch included Tom Banville (LEO Wexford), Richard Murphy (Enterprise Ireland) Mary Morrissey (Bord Bia), Fiona Deegan (LEO Kilkenny), Mairead English-Maher (LEO Tipperary), Brid Kirby (LEO Waterford), Kieran Comerford (LEO Carlow), and Gerry O’Grady (Enterprise Ireland).