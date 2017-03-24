Mayor of Comeraghs contest raises €78,000 for Rathgormack/Clonea multi-games facility
Raymond Connolly wins the mayoral contest after raising €32,065
Mayor of Comeraghs winner Raymond Connolly (second from left) with the other mayoral contestants Ryan Roche (far left) Tony Bolger (far right) and John Behan (second right).
The hotly contested Mayor of the Comeragh's fundraising campaign has raised a staggering €78,000 for a proposed all-weather multi-games amenity area for Rathgormack and Clonea.
And Raymond Connolly has won the Mayor of the Comeraghs title after raising the most funds in the four month long campaign. He raised a total of €32,065 while his two rivals for mayor Tony Bolger raised €25,750 and Ryan Roche raised €20,100.
The popular father of three from Rathgormack was presented with his "chains of office" and a trophy at the Mayor of the Comeraghs campaign final in the Carraig Hotel last Saturday night where the final tally for the fundraising drive was announced.
"I really enjoyed the campaign. It was a special experience, " said Raymond, who paid tribute to Tony Bolger and Ryan Roche for the "mighty" effort they both put into the competition.
Read full story in this week’s edition of The Nationalist.
