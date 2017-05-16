Two arrested in Tipperary 'labour exploitation' probe

Gardai have arrested two Latvian men based in Cashel and Tipperary Town in connection with the labour exploitation of a fellow country man, who has alleged he was forced to work for them against his will.

The 32 year-old Latvian man was found wandering in a field in the New Inn area by a local person on Thursday, April 18.

The gardai were contacted and the immigrant reported that he had been living in Cashel with other Latvian nationals and was the victim of "labour exploitation" and was being forced to work against his will.

Gardai launched an investigation and on Saturday, April 27 officers from Cashel and Cahir Garda Stations arrested and detained two Latvian men, under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act for questioning.

Both men are aged in their 20s. One resides in Cashel and the other lives in Tipperary town.

A Cahir Garda Station spokesman said the two men were subsequently released without charge and a file on the case is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Garda Siochana's Human Trafficking Section and Garda National Immigration Bureau have been contacted by gardai investigating the man's complaint.

The Garda spokesman told The Nationalist the alleged victim was currently in "the care of the State".