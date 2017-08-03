Tipp Fine Gael to hold Declaration Convention

The Fine Gael organisation in Tipperary will hold a Declaration Convention for prospective candidates in the next general election in The Ragg, Bouladuff, Thurles on Friday, September 15th.

This is the weekend of the party gathering in Clonmel with Taoiseach Leo Varadker and senior ministers attending the convention

The Convention is to give prospective candidates the opportunity to address Fine Gael party members in Tipperary and outline their vision and commitment in seeking to be on the ticket for Fine Gael in the next general election.

Lucy McCormack, chairperson of the Fine Gael party in Tipperary, said - ‘We are delighted that the date for the Declaration Convention has now been finalised for September, as we understand that many of our members are eager that we have suitable candidates identified well in advance of the next general election, whenever that may be.

"There has been a lot of activity within the Fine Gael membership since the last general election and we are delighted with the positive response to date from quality candidates who are seeking to represent the people of Tipperary on behalf of Fine Gael at the next general election’.

It is the intention of the Fine Gael organisation in Tipperary to hold the Selection Convention for the next general election in the coming months.