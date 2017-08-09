Tipperary Tidy Towns - Funding boost for schools and groups

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has welcomed confirmation by the Minister for the Environment, Denis Naughten that up to 40 local environment initiatives in County Tipperary are set to receive over €28,000 in government funding.

Deputy McGrath was speaking after the various projects were granted the awards under the latest round of The Local Agenda 21 Environmental Partnership Fund (LA21 Fund):

“This is excellent news for the many local school, community development and Tidy Town initiatives that applied for funding under the LA21 Fund.

All of the projects are those that will support and complement, at a local level, environmental policies such as those on Waste, Biodiversity, Air, Water and Sustainable Development.

I am particularly delighted to see that over 17 Tipperary schools, mostly National Schools, have received grants ranging from €600 to €1500.

Schools from Grange, Killeen, Rathcabin, Roscrea, Clonmel, Tipp Town, Bansha, Kilsheelan, Slieveardagh, Newcastle and Clerihan, along with various Tidy town and Development groups, have all received something to assist them in the great voluntary work that provide for the benefit of the entire community".