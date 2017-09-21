Tipperary Jobs: Almost 9,000 working in IDA and Enterprise Ireland supported companies in county

IDA and Enterprise Ireland supported companies in Tipperary employed 8,724 people at the end of last year, according to the Annual Employment Survey.

The figure has dropped from a high of 9,525 in 2010 but represents a rise in employment figures on recent years.

Total Employment (full and part time)

2010 – 9,525

2011 – 8,741

2012 – 8,600

2013 – 8,128

2014 – 8,430

2015 – 8,777

2016 – 8,724

The figures were released in the Dáil recently in a report presented by Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Frances Fitzgerald.