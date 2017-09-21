Tipperary Jobs: Almost 9,000 working in IDA and Enterprise Ireland supported companies in county
IDA and Enterprise Ireland supported companies in Tipperary employed 8,724 people at the end of last year, according to the Annual Employment Survey.
The figure has dropped from a high of 9,525 in 2010 but represents a rise in employment figures on recent years.
Total Employment (full and part time)
2010 – 9,525
2011 – 8,741
2012 – 8,600
2013 – 8,128
2014 – 8,430
2015 – 8,777
2016 – 8,724
The figures were released in the Dáil recently in a report presented by Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Frances Fitzgerald.
