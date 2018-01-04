Top Tidy Towns groups honoured by Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District

Cloneen Tidy Towns Committee won the top prize in Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's second annual Tidy Towns awards competition.

Carrick-on-Suir MD Chairman Cllr John Fahey presented the Cloneen Committee's dedicated volunteers with a €1000 cheque for achieving the highest marks in the Carrick Municipal District in the 2017 National Tidy Towns Competition.

They were among five Tidy Towns group to receive cash prizes at the Municipal District's awards ceremony at Scoil Ruane Community School in Killenaule before Christmas.

Rosegreen TT group was awarded €500 for the Best Increase in marks for small settlements of between 201 and 10,000 people while Ballingarry also received €500 for the Best Increase in marks runner up in population category.

Killusty Tidy Towns Group received €500 for winning the Best New Entrant award in the settlements of up to 200 people category while Glengoole TT group received €500 for achieving the Best Increase in marks in this category.

Also present were members of Ballinure Tidy Towns who recevied a Tidy Towns County Endeavour Award at an earlier awards ceremony.

Fourteen Tidy Towns committees from across the Carrick District extending from Carrick-on-Suir to Ballinure took part in the District awards contest. The awards ceremony was attended by an estimated 30 Tidy Towns volunteers from the participating committees as well as Carrick Municipal District councillors and Administrator Martin Nolan, who addressed the ceremony.

Student musicians from Scoil Ruain performed at the function that took place on December 7.

More photos of the other winners in the Carrick-on-Suir MD Tidy Towns Awards are published in this week's edition of The Nationalist.