SKODA Ireland get ready to launch new KODIAQ

In advance of the eagerly anticipated launch of the ŠKODA KODIAQ to the Irish market in March, ŠKODA Ireland have taken a fleet of KODIAQ’s on the first test drives in the form of a road trip across Europe.

The trip took the SUV’s from Mallorca to Rosslare via the Pyrenees and offered an opportunity to discover how this new model handles terrain from motorways to mountains.

The KODIAQ will be the first large 7-seat SUV offered by ŠKODA and will transfer the brands new design language into the SUV segment. Based on the impressive VisionS concept shown at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, the new KODIAQ offers an impressive combination of powerful design, generous space, great functionality, state-of-the art assistance systems and innovative connectivity solutions.

The ŠKODA KODIAQ will present itself with all of the brand’s strengths: a design that is full of character, extraordinary interior space, practical intelligence and innovative technology.

The KODIAQ offers a spacious interior and possesses the largest boot within its class with a volume of up to 2,065 litres; in addition, class leading rear head and legroom will further enhance passenger comfort.

Based on renowned MQB platform, the KODIAQ stretches 4.70 meters in length and boasts the largest wheel base in its class which ensures optimal usage of the interior cabin space.

The KODIAQ also offers over thirty simply clever features that offer practical and convenient assistance in everyday life, such as split folding and length adjustable rear seats as standard, the optional third row of seats, a crafty door-edge protection system, electric child safety locks and the much loved Superb model feature of ŠKODA umbrellas fitted to the front door pockets from the mid-spec Ambition model.

Cathal Kealey, PR Manager at ŠKODA Ireland, commented: “This is a very exciting time for the ŠKODA brand as we delve into our extensive SUV offensive.

Before the KODIAQ has even landed on Irish shores we have seen unprecedented demand for this car, which is no surprise given the remarkable balance between style and practicality on offer.

This car also offers a new generation of connectivity and enhanced driver assistance systems such as ŠKODA Connect and our Smartlink smartphone integration system will be available as standard.

The KODIAQ will be the new flagship model for the ŠKODA brand with brand new technologies available such as ŠKODA Connect mobile online services.

ŠKODA Connect offers additional online Infotainment services and navigation in real time, while also providing remote access for increased connectivity and driver assistance. One such driver assistance feature is the Emergency Call (e-Call) function which will automatically call the emergency services once an airbag is activated to ensure occupant safety.

Irish pricing and specification has yet to be confirmed, however, it is anticipated that the new KODIAQ will feature a host of impressive standard specification such as 17” alloys and Cruise Control on the entry Active trim level; 18” alloys, front & rear parking sensors and 3-Zone Climatronic air-conditioning on the mid spec Ambition trim level and 19” Alloy Wheels, LED headlights and Leather upholstery available as standard on the Style trim level. An expected 1,000 new KODIAQ models will be sold here in Ireland in 2017 and with demand across Europe set to outweigh the available supply, early ordering is advised to avoid disappointment.

Ryan Motor Power Clonmel are giving you the chance to catch a rare glimpse of the new KODIAQ in advance of its launch so get down to their Powerstown showroom from February 7 to 11 and meet your next new car!