Hyundai shows biggest growth and Tucson is top seller

Barlo Hyundai join in the celebrations with Hyundai Ireland as they end 2016 with their highest growth in passenger car sales when compared with other top selling car brands in the country.

Figures released this week by the SIMI, show that in 2016, Hyundai Ireland recorded 34.4% growth in passenger car sales, placing it well ahead, in growth terms, when compared with other top performing car brands in the country.

The break down is percentage change, total sales in 2016 and total sales in 2015

1. Hyundai 34.4%, 15,442, 11484

2. Ford 21.7%, 14,603, 12052

3. Toyota 18.47%, 15,530, 13,109

4. Nissan 6.14%, 11,885 11,198

5. Volkswagen 1.15%, 15,411, 15,236

Paul Lyttleton, Dealer Principal Barlo Hyundai, said “Since opening in 2014 we have witnessed huge success with the Hyundai passenger and commercial line up and we are very thankful for the local custom and support that we continually receive.

“The trust that consumers have in the brand can be seen on the roads in County Tipperary and beyond as the volume of Hyundai vehicles is ever increasing.”

The figures released this week also show the Hyundai Tucson as the best-selling car in Ireland in 2016, well ahead of other more established car models.

Top Selling Models in 2016 by unit sales

1. Hyundai Tucson, 7425

2. Volkswagen Golf, 5011

3. Ford Focus, 4835

4. Skoda Octavia, 4660

5. Nissan Qashqai, 4591

Stephen Gleeson, Managing Director Hyundai Ireland, said - “It is fantastic to see the continued momentum behind the brand and witness the phenomenal growth in our sales, and an increase in our market share of 200% since 2010.”

