Audi Ireland announce pricing and specs for new Audi Q5

Audi Ireland has launched the all new Audi Q5, with 4 powerful, yet efficient TDI variants, with pricing starting at €48,350 for the 2.0 TDI 150 bhp SE. The range will also be available in a powerful 2.0 TDI 190 bhp S tronic quattro, priced from €54,850, which Audi expect to be the most popular variant.

Masterfully redesigned, the Audi Q5 takes a sporty and taut stance on the street. A sculpturally flared singleframe grille with a solid frame dominates its aerodynamically flat front end. It is available with headlights that are either in LED or high-resolution Matrix LED technology with dynamic turn lights.

Compared to the previous model, the new Q5 has grown in nearly all of its dimensions [4.66 meters (15.3 ft) long, 1.89 meters (6.2 ft) wide and 1.66 meters (5.4 ft) tall with a 2.82 meter (9.3 ft) wheelbase] however, despite its growth, the weight of the SUV has been reduced by up to 90kg due to the intelligent material mix of steel and aluminium used in the body, as well indulging the driver and passengers with the best interior acoustics in its class.

Two trim lines will be made available for the new Q5 in Ireland – SE and S Line. Compared to the previous model, the list of standard equipment is more extensive than ever. Among the features included are xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights and LED rear lights, the Audi MMI Navigation with 7-inch MMI colour display, bluetooth and USB charging function, Audi drive select dynamic handling system, twin leather and front and rear parking sensors. The LED interior lighting pack is now also standard across the family. Similarly, Audi smartphone interface, Audi Connect (3 month free trial), automatic boot lid and full body paint finish are standard on both trim line option.

Audi’s virtual cockpit is also available as an option on both trim lines. The fully digital instrument cluster, with various display options, projects information directly in front of the driver via a large high-resolution monitor with richly detailed graphics. Drivers can also opt for an additional head-up display, which projects key information, such as driver assistance systems and a speedometer, onto the windscreen.

Further enhancing the model’s sporty look and feel, the S Line trim includes LED headlights, sport seats, 19” alloys, leather & alcantara upholstery along with an S Line exterior and interior pack.