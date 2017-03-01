Danielle Enright joins the Barlo team

Barlo Motors are delighted to welcome Danielle Enright, to the Service Department at their Ford Dealership on Davis Road, Clonmel.

Danielle joins Barlo Motors as a Service Advisor bringing a wealth of knowledge in the motor industry and excellence in customer service with her.

Originally from Cahir, Danielle looks forward to welcoming new and existing Service customers to Barlo Motors and hopes that their new ‘Value Service’ offer will be the perfect option for those working to a strict budget.

If you have any questions regarding Barlo Motors new ‘Value Service’ offer or would simply like further information or any other service related queries, please call Danielle on 052-6125300 or email her at danielle@barlomotors.ie