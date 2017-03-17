Mazda unveil three new models to Europe at Geneva Motor Show

Mazda is celebrating its 50th appearance at the Geneva International Motor Show with the European premiere of the all-new Mazda CX-5, the second-generation of its immensely popular compact SUV.

Also centre stage at Mazda’s stand are the 2017 Mazda CX-3 and 2017 Mazda2, the latest editions of the Japanese company’s B-SUV and supermini.

The all-new CX-5 builds on the strengths that made the outgoing generation Europe’s best-selling Mazda.

The Jinba-Ittai nature of the first model ever with the full range of SKYACTIV Technology has now been evolved according to the carmaker’s human-centric philosophy to share the driver-and-car-as-one sensation with all occupants.

The lower roofline and minimalist styling on the new model impart a solidly sporty yet refined stance whose character is perhaps no better reflected than in Soul Red Crystal, a new premium colour with amplified depth and an almost gem-like translucency.

Embodying Mazda’s passion for driving with every car it produces, the 2017 CX-3 and 2017 Mazda2 advance a duo of models that were already among the best in their respective classes.

Mazda made major strides in terms of cabin comfort and refinement with enhancements to numerous elements, from the displays to the steering wheel and finishing. The award-winning looks of the CX-3 and Mazda2, meanwhile, remain largely unchanged.

The 87th Geneva Motor Show takes place with Mazda on track for record global vehicle turnover for the fiscal year ending on 31 March, with crossovers making up 39% of the total. The carmaker also posted its fourth-straight year of double-digit unit sales growth in Europe in 2016, above all on the strength of its CX-series SUVs.

The 2017 models should reach Irish shores by late summer. All three along with the rest of Mazda’s vehicle line-up can be experienced at stand 5150 in hall 5. The carmaker is hosting a press conference today at 11:15am.