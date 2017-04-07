The future is electric with SKODA VISION E

ŠKODA will debut its first electric-study VISION – which has capability for autonomous driving - at the Shanghai Motor Show this month.

With the Vision E study, the company provides its first brand-specific outlook on the future of individual mobility.

The emotionally designed five-door SUV coupé can travel up to 500 kilometers on purely electric power and meets the level 3 requirements for autonomous driving.

ŠKODA is intensively perusing the electrification of its model range, and will be offering five purely electric models in various segments by 2025.

Tomorrow's mobility – planning and development is in full swing at ŠKODA. The first purely electrically driven and autonomous driving concept car in the company's history embodies the brand’s interpretation of electric vehicles.

At 4,645 mm long, 1,917 mm wide and 1,550 mm tall, the ŠKODA VISION E will be just 25 mm shorter, 103 mm narrower and 89 mm higher than the New ŠKODA Octavia.

Thanks to the long wheelbase of 2,850 mm, as well as the short overhangs at the front and rear, the designers have created an extremely spacious interior – as always with ŠKODA.

In the future-oriented vehicle concept, the elevated seating position typical of SUV models and the generous space combine with a dynamic silhouette and gently sloping roof line in the style of a coupé.

Thanks to the system output of 300bhp (20bhp greater than the fastest Superb 2.0TSI 280bhp model currently offered in Ireland), the ŠKODA VISION E accelerates instantaneously and dynamically.

The top speed is 180 km/h. The powerful lithium-ion batteries and optimal recuperation allow a range of up to 500 kilometers.

Thanks to intelligent management, the two electric engines cooperate with maximum efficiency and drive the ŠKODA VISION E over all four wheels. The front- and rear-wheel drive is suitably adjusted to ensure the highest degree of stability, dynamism and safety at all times.

With the VISION E, ŠKODA is also providing an outlook on the forms of autonomous driving coming soon. According to the latest surveys, around 15 percent of all new cars could be driving completely autonomously in 2030.

The concept car ŠKODA VISION E achieves the prerequisites for level 3 autonomous driving: It can operate independently in traffic jams, go into autopilot on motorways, stay in lane and swerve, carry out overtaking maneuvers, independently search for free parking spaces and park and leave parking spaces alone.

To enable this, various sensors with different ranges and numerous cameras constantly monitor the traffic situation.