Toyota is Ireland's best selling car brand in 2017

Toyota has kicked off the first three months of 2017 as the market leader in new car sales.

Ireland’s favourite family car brand sold 7,507 new passenger vehicles in the first quarter of 2017.

Toyota experienced very strong demand for its new C segment SUV, the C-HR, with 70% of customer orders for the hybrid powertrain.

In addition overall hybrid sales rose to 26% of total Toyota sales in 2017, up from 12% in the same period last year.

SIMI’s report on registration numbers for passenger vehicles sold during the first three months of 2017 shows Toyota as the most popular car brand in Ireland with 9.9% market share.

Commenting on the news, Steve Tormey, Chief Executive, Toyota Ireland, said:

“We’re delighted with the start we’ve had in 2017 and feel very well placed to continue to capitalise on the strong demand across the full Toyota range, specifically on hybrid models, and believe our success is due to factors such as value, high levels of specification, an outstanding Dealer Network and brand reputation”.