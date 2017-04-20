Cahir motor dealers support Tipperary's Olympic showjumper Greg Broderick

Morrison BMW have become the proud sponsor of Irish Olympian Showjumper Greg Broderick.

Morrison BMW, a well-known and established BMW dealer situated in Cahir, have become the new sponsor of Olympian Greg Broderick.

Morrison have been in business now for 34 years. They are a well-established family business and throughout the years have grown from strength to strength, becoming one of the main BMW dealers in Ireland.

Speaking to Greg after getting the keys to his new BMW X3 from Gary Morrison, Head of Business at Morrison BMW, he said - "I am delighted to have a new sponsorship deal with Morrison BMW Cahir. I have been dealing with Morrison for many years and they provide a great service and are very professional to deal with.

"They are recent recipients of BMW Customer Service award 2016. I think that the motor industry getting behind Irish show jumping is a sign that our sport is being highlighted once again and businesses are more willing to get behind our riders and shows”

Greg is just home from a successful trip in the sunshine tour in Spain and France.

He will be competing at the Louth County Show next weekend ahead of getting ready for Irish team duty in Drammen with his new mount Charmeur