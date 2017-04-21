Tipperary's N62 and exits off M8 motorway to close next month for roadworks

Tipperary County Council will be closing the N62 road and exits off the M8 motorway at Junction 6 over four days next month to facilitate pavement works on Junction 6 on the N62.

The road will be closed from Monday 22nd May to Thursday 25th May (60-72hrs)

The alternative routes announced by the Council are -

Traffic from N62 (Thurles) divert via Pouldine (At Moycarkey School) and onto the R639.

Traffic from Horse and Jockey, stay on R639, follow diversion onto N62 via Pouldine.

Traffic for Thurles travelling Northbound, exit at J7 Cashel and onto the R639.

Traffic for Horse and Jockey travelling Southbound, exit at J5 Two Mile Borris, onto the N75 through Two Mile Borris and onto the R639.

To enter motorway from Horse and Jockey follow diversion signs for J5 and J7.

Objections to the proposed temporary closure may be submitted in writing to the Director of Services, Roads Transportation & Health & Safety, Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh not later than 12 noon on Thursday, 4th May 2017.