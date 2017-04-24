Toyota donate Prius to Irish Cancer Society for volunteer driver service

Toyota Ireland has donated a Toyota Prius Hybrid to the Irish Cancer Society. The vehicle will be used to help in developing the essential Volunteer Driver Service.

The Irish Cancer Society has developed a very successful Volunteer Driver Service that provides transport for cancer patients to and from their chemotherapy treatments in partner hospitals. Launched in 2008, more than 3,300 patients around Ireland have benefited from the service to date.

The donation of the Toyota Prius to the Volunteer Driver Service represents Toyota’s first step in its involvement with the programme, which it is helping to evolve in line with its own Built for a Better World brand purpose. Hybrid epitomises Toyota’s inventive spirt and is a perfect fit to help the Irish Cancer Society’s Volunteer Driver Service support patients and their families across Ireland.

Gail Flinter, Patient Travel and Financial Support Manager with the Irish Cancer Society commented - “We are truly thankful to Toyota for the generous donation of a Prius Hybrid to the Society. The vehicle will help us to build on the success of the Volunteer Driver Service to date. We are now available in 21 hospitals nationwide and have over 1,200 drivers, who covered over 1.1 million kilometres in 2016 alone. It really is a remarkable service, led by the enthusiasm, dedication and commitment of our volunteers.”

Commenting on the donation, Michael Gaynor, Marketing Director at Toyota Ireland commented - “Toyota truly believes in making a difference to the lives of people in Ireland and we couldn’t be more pleased to support this important service. We hope that this small step will help to build on the incredible work done by the Irish Cancer Society to date”.