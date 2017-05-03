Tipperary's top selling cars so far this year are....?

Do you drive a brand new, grey Toyota?

Then you are one of the most fashionable drivers in Tipperary this year!

5 Top selling car brands in Ireland in 2017:

1. Toyota, 2 Volkswagen, 3 Ford, 4 Hyundai, 5 Nissan

5 Top car models year to date were:

1. Hyundai Tucson, 2. Nissan Qashqai, 3 Skoda Octavia, 4 Ford Focus, 5 Volkswagen Golf

Top Selling Car for Month of April: Skoda Octavia

Popular Colour year to date: Grey

New car sales across Ireland are down slightly in 2017 to date when compared with the same time last year.

Official statistics released today by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that new car registrations for the month of April were down -24% (7,865) compared to (10,381) April 2016, while new cars registrations year to date are down -10% (83,831) on the same period last year (93,205).

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) show a -25% (1,716) decrease on April 2016 (2,302) and year to date are down -13% (13,653). While Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HGV) are also showing a decline of -25% for the month of April (235) compared to the same month last year (313) and are down -8% (1,266) year to date.

SIMI Director General, Alan Nolan said: “From our recent SIMI/ DoneDeal Quarterly Review, we commented that 2017 was proving to be unpredictable for the Motor Industry and the month of April appears to be reflecting this statement.

“Vehicle registrations for April show a decline in all sectors and across nearly all counties. While the economy continues to strengthen, consumers appears to have remained somewhat more cautious to date. That said the Industry is continuing to entice consumers with very strong offers to the degree that even with lower sterling values, as a result of Brexit virtually no new cars have been imported because of the value available here.”

• New car sales year to date (2017) 83,831 v (2016) 93,205 -10%

• New car sales total April (2017) 7,865 v 10,381 (2016) -24%

• Light Commercial Vehicles sales year to date (2017) 13,653 v (2016) 15,716 -13%

• Light Commercial Vehicles sales total April (2017) 1,716 v (2016) 2,302 -25%

• Heavy Goods Vehicle total sales year to date (2017) 1,266 v (2016) 1,373 -8%

• Heavy Goods Vehicle sales total April (2017) 235 v (2016) 313 -25%

• Table below shows new car registrations by county year to date (January-April 2017)