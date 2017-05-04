UN Global Road Safety Week 8-14 May 2017

The UN Road Safety Collaboration is pleased to announce that the Fourth UN Global Road Safety Week will be held from 8-14 May 2017.

The Week will focus on speed and what can be done to address this key risk factor for road traffic deaths and injuries.

Speed contributes to around one-third of all fatal road traffic crashes in high-income countries, and up to half in low- and middle-income countries.

Countries successfully reducing road traffic deaths have done so by prioritising safety when managing speed. Among the proven strategies to address speed include:

• Building or modifying roads to include features that calm traffic

• Establishing speed limits to the function of each road

• Enforcing speed limits

• Installing in-vehicle technologies

• Raising awareness about the dangers of speeding.

The Fourth UN Global Road Safety Week seeks to increase understanding of the dangers of speed and generate action on measures to address speed, thereby saving lives on the roads.