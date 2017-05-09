4 out of 5 car seats are incorrectly fitted in Tipperary

Toyota Ireland and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) have launched a three-year plan to expand the RSA’s free child car seat checking service, ‘Check it Fits’.

The aim of the RSA’s service is to save lives and prevent injuries by ensuring child car seats are correctly fitted – up to four out of every five child seats across Ireland in not fitted correctly.

Since October 2013, the RSA’s ‘Check it Fits’ Service has checked over 21,000 child car seats and restraints in Ireland. Worryingly, 4 out of 5 (79%) seats required a major adjustment, of which 3% were deemed not fit for purpose and condemned, meaning they could have caused injury or even death in the event of a collision.

At ‘Check it Fits’, RSA experts will check child car seats and restraints for free at Toyota dealerships nationwide as well as many other locations across Ireland.

The service offers parents and guardians reassurance that their child is safe while travelling in the car.

Experts will fix any incorrectly fitted seats and restraints, show parents how to do it themselves and answer any queries they have.

It only takes a few minutes, no appointment is necessary and it is open to all makes and models of cars and child car seats.

Toyota and the RSA’s ultimate ambition is to check every single child car seat in Ireland and together are working hard towards reaching that goal. In the first year, the service aims to check 10,000 child car seats and will work to expand the service and increase this number over the next three years.

The ‘Check it Fits’ Service visits every country in Ireland throughout the year. For a full list of venues, visit www.checkitfits.ie or www.toyota.ie

On Wednesday, June 07, 'Check it Fits' will be at John Kennedy Motors, Cashel Road, Clonmel

The RSA checkers will be in the carpark from 10am to 5.30pm to check your child car seat for free.



