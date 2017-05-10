Cahir roundabout improvement works begin

Independent County Councillor, Martin Lonergan has welcomed confirmation that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) have commenced re-surfacing works at Knockagh Roundabout on the N24 under their HD28 Programme.

Cllr Lonergan had a motion tabled at the February meeting of Clonmel Borough District in relation to the condition of the road surface at the roundabout.

Commenting on the works Cllr Lonergan said, “A number of serious accidents have, in recent years taken place at the roundabout on the N24/R640 with cars leaving the road and crashing into the barriers and indeed the centre of the roundabout.

“Hopefully the decision of TII to resurface the road section will alleviate incidents at this location. However, I also feel that measures should also be put in place to curb the speed of vehicles as they enter the roundabout from all roads.

Concluding Cllr. Lonergan said, “The TII had previously indicated that they had in fact, tested the surface of the roundabout and found no defects. Considering that they have now decided to re-surface it under their HD28 Programme, I am hopeful that this will greatly alleviate further serious traffic accidents at Knockagh.”