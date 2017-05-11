Special finance offer to mark 60th anniversary of Fiat 500

Since its launch on July 4th, 1957, the Fiat 500 has proved itself to be a much-loved global success.

The popular city car sets trends with its iconic chic style, advanced technologies and range of powerful, yet efficient engines.

To mark the 60th anniversary of the launch, from today Irish customers can choose between either 0 per cent APR finance (PCP or HP) or three years free servicing, when they purchase a Fiat 500 registered by Sunday, July 16.

Meaning customers can purchase a Fiat 500 Pop 1.2 69hp for just €151 a month (RRP €13,600 with a deposit of €4,080 and optional final payment of €4,080).

Paul Hunt, managing director of FCA Group Ireland, said: “The Fiat 500 is a popular option for customers thanks to the large amount of choice it offers.

From its range of eye-catching colours to the never-ending amount of personalisation options, each 500 can be made unique to the buyer.”

“Not only is it great to look at, but the Fiat 500 combines its sophisticated styling with safety, driveability, quality and affordability,” added the group's managing director this week.