Innovation award for Audi

For the second consecutive year, Audi picked up the Automotive Innovations Award in the premium manufacturer category once again demonstrating its versatility and innovative strength in important future segments like aerodynamics, lightweight construction, connectivity and piloted driving.

Four subject areas were incorporated into the evaluation: automotive drive systems, autonomous driving and safety, vehicle concepts and body, and interface and connection.

In addition, Audi garnered awards as the most innovative brand in the two last-named individual categories.

Explaining their decision, the jury stated “With 84 new improvements in the reporting period, Audi showed the most innovation of all brands (volume and premium brands) and is therefore the most innovative brand overall.”

“These awards show that we bring our brand claim – ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ – to life, and are leading when it comes to many innovation issues,” said Prof. Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, at the award ceremony in Frankfurt am Main. “

Especially in aerodynamics and lightweight construction, in connectivity, driver assistance systems and piloted driving, we are in a very comfortable position and are working hard to maintain our competitive edge.”