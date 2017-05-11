Camper van and car broken into

Gardai have warned motorists parking their vehicles at Glengarra Wood near Cahir not to leave valuable in their cars.

Property was stolen from a camper van and car parked at Glengarra Wood near Cahir last weekend.

The thefts have prompted the Gardai to warn visitors to the wood, located off the old N24 road, to be vigilant about security and not to leave handbags and other valuables visible in their vehicles while the go walking.

The camper van was broken into last Friday while the car was broken into on Sunday. The thieves broke windows in both vehicles to gain entry.