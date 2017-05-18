SKODA Octavia Scout 4X4 gathers traction

The new ŠKODA Octavia Scout 4X4 prices and specifications have been revealed for ŠKODA’s off-road Octavia derivative.

Based on the Octavia Combi estate version the first Octavia Scout was launched in 2004. From €35,495, ŠKODA’s Octavia off roader has very few direct competitors in this class.

The Octavia Scout sports a completely new front section with an even wider grille. The new front light arrangement gives the Octavia Scout a new and more aggressive styling.

The lower part of the front bumper is fitted with new silver coloured underbody protection. Protective side moldings also provide additional protection.

The Scout is fitted with 18 inch alloy wheels as standard for increased style and also benefits from increased 30mm increased ground clearance.

All wheel drive provides the Scout with a critical increase in traction and safety. The central component of the system is a hydraulic multi plate clutch with electronic control.

Positioned in front of the rear axle the clutch unit constantly monitors and calculates the sufficient torque to be delivered to the rear wheels.

In addition the front and rear axles are equipped with XDS+ electronic differential lock to deliver safer cornering. Scout 4x4 models are excellent for towing with loads of up to 2,000kg permitted.

The 2.0 TDI 150bhp 4x4, fitted with a six speed manual transmission, is expected to make up the volume of sales with the 2.0 TDI, 184bhp, 6-speed DSG version also featuring.

Compared to the previous Octavia, the Scout has an increased rear wheel track of 30mm. This provides improved road holding and cornering ability. The interior has also been refreshed with new seating upholsteries and instrument cluster.

In standard form the Octavia Scout will be powered by the familiar 2.0 TDI, 150bhp Diesel unit mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. For more power and driving comfort a 2.0 TDI, 184bhbp is available with a 6-speed DSG automatic transmission.

The Scout also enjoys upgraded infotainment systems. The Columbus is the best system available in the ŠKODA range and boasts a 9.2” colour touch screen.