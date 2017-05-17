The all-new Subaru XV wins top safety award

The All-New Subaru XV has recently won the Grand Prix Award for achieving the highest score on record in Japan’s New Car Assessment Program (JNCAP) crash safety evaluation tests.

In addition, the XV received the Special Award for being fitted with a pedestrian protection airbag as standard. XV is fitted with a suite of active, passive and pre-crash safety technologies, including Subaru’s flagship EyeSight system.

Technology

EyeSight is Subaru’s optical advanced collision avoidance technology.

Systems from other manufacturers use various sensors, such as radar, microwave or camera; EyeSight functions via two camera lenses to the left and right of the rear-view mirror that together create a stereoscopic image.

One core feature of EyeSight is Pre-Collision braking which reliably captures pedestrians in dark clothing in un-lit areas, as commonly found throughout rural areas of the country, and when needed initiates emergency braking.

Up to a speed of 28mph accidents can be completely avoided and the severity significantly reduced at higher speeds.

In 2015, Subaru released data from a survey of traffic accidents involving Subaru vehicles in Japan from 2010 to 2014. The data revealed a 61 per cent reduction in crashes for vehicles equipped with EyeSight, compared to those without.

Subaru’s Rear Vehicle Detection system is also fitted as standard; offering blind spot detection, lane change assistance and reversing assistance to enhance all-round preventative safety.

More Rigid

The XV is built on the new Subaru Global Platform which has been engineered to be 70 per cent more rigid.

Impact energy absorption is improved by 40 per cent over present models by using a frame structure that absorbs more energy and high-tensile steel plates.

