M8 junction at Horse and Jockey to reopen today
Junction closed for works since Monday
The M8 Dublin-Cork motorway exit for Thurles is to reopen today
The on and off ramps for both carriageways of the M8 Dublin/Cork Road at Horse and Jockey (J6 Thurles) is due to reopen today (Thursday, May 25).
The junction has been closed for works since the start of the week to facilitate pavement works on Junction 6 on the N62.
Tipperary County Council has been directing motorists along alternative routes since Monday.