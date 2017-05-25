M8 junction at Horse and Jockey to reopen today

Junction closed for works since Monday

M8 motorway

The M8 Dublin-Cork motorway exit for Thurles is to reopen today

The on and off ramps for both carriageways of the M8 Dublin/Cork Road at Horse and Jockey (J6 Thurles) is due to reopen today (Thursday, May 25).

The junction has been closed for works since the start of the week to facilitate pavement works on Junction 6 on the N62.

Tipperary County Council has been directing motorists along alternative routes since Monday.