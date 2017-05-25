Council to close Drangan and Cappawhite roads

Roads in Cappawhite and Drangan are to close to allow Tipperary County Council carry out works.

The L5108-1 at Church Street, Cappawhite, closed last month and is not expected to reopen until July 24.

The reason for the closure is the laying of a new water main.

Diversions will be signposted – Traffic coming into Cappawhite divert on to Main Street (R505). At Iron Mills Cross junction with R497 divert left up to L5109 and on the L5108.

Local access will be granted for residents.

The L6301-2 at Curraheen, Drangan is also scheduled to be closed for approximately 10 days next month, from the junction with the L2303-3 at Corbally to the junction with the L6303-0 at Rathkenny.

From June 12 to June 23 diversions will be in place.

Tipperary County Counci have suggested the following alternative routes –

Northbound traffic will be diverted east along the L6303-0 at Rathkenny to its junction with the L2305-0 at Ballyvadlea, then north along the L2305-0 to its junction with the L2303-3 at Newtowndrangan, then west along the L2303-3 to rejoin the L6301-2 at Corbally.

Southbound traffic will be diverted east along the L2303-3 to its junction with the L2305-0 at Newtowndrangan, then south along the L2305-0 to its junction with the R692-7 in Cloneen village, then west along the R692-7 to its junction with the L6302-0 at Bawnmacshane, then north along the L6302-0 to rejoin the L6301-2 at Rathkenny.

The closure is to facilitate the construction of a cattle underpass.