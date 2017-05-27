Maurice joins top sales team

Morrison BMW Cahir are delighted to have appointed Maurice Crowe as their latest addition to our sales team.

Maurice comes with a wealth of experience in dealing with people and is very excited with his return to the motor industry.

We would like to

welcome him to Morrison BMW.

Many people in the county will know Maurice with hisstrong involvement with

Clanwilliam FC, Lattin Cullen GAA club and the Tipperary Wheelers.

As we approach the 172 registration, there is great excitement ahead with the

recent announcement of new offers from BMW to the market.

With these offers you can get all the BMW you expect, for a price you wouldn’t. Contact us on Tel (052)

744 1122 to arrange an appointment or email Maurice at

Maurice.crowe@morrisonbmw.ie