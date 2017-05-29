Top customer service award for Morrison BMW Cahir
Top recognition
Top award for local dealer
Morrison BMW Cahir has been awarded “Best in Customer Service for Sales and Service” in the BMW Excellence Awards 2016
A spokesman said - “We are delighted to have been awarded “Best in Customer Service for Sales and Service” in the BMW Excellence Awards 2016.
“We pride ourselves in our customer service and to beaccredited this award is just confirmation that our customers agree.
“We would like to thank all our customers for their appreciation”.