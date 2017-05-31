County Council to close Thurles road

Tipperary County Council will close a road in Kilcommon for three months, this summer, to reapair a damaged bridge.

Notice is given that the County Council has made an order closing the L-2264 at Glastrigan, Kilcommon, Thurles.

From Monday 19th June to Friday 15th September 2017.

Alternative Routes: From Templederry via the L-2261-0 to the R498 to Thurles and via the R503 to Cooneen Cross and vice versa.

Emergency access will be provided at all times. Diversion routes will be clearly sign-posted.

The purpose of this closure is to facilitate the partial demolition and reconstruction of the damaged bridge at Glastrigan.