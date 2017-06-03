SEAT reveals sensational 172 offers

SEAT has launched details of its sensational 172 offers which will be available across its 23-strong dealer network from now until June 30th.

SEAT’s 172 campaign includes an extremely generous and innovative 3,2,1 #StartMoving offer to mark the arrival of the all new fifth generation SEAT Ibiza. This includes a 3 year service plan completely free of charge, 2% finance on any new Ibiza model with monthly repayments of just €169, and 1 year free road tax as part of the comprehensive offering.

Meanwhile, 172 offers also include a staggering 2.9% PCP finance on the award-winning SEAT Ateca resulting in monthly repayments of just €269. The comprehensive 172 finance offers on the Ateca also include deposit contribution of up to €4,000.

For the upgraded new SEAT Leon, a scrappage offer of up to €3,000 is available in addition to a three-year service plan for just €299. 0% finance on selected Leon models means monthly repayments start from as little as €219.

Niall Phillips, Brand Director of SEAT Ireland commented: “We are very excited to announce details of our 172 offers which we are confident will allow us maintain our strong momentum experienced so far in 2017. For this 172 campaign, we are coupling our most attractive finance offers ever with the greatest product range the brand has ever had with offers spread across the Ateca, upgraded Leon and all new SEAT Ibiza.”

The launch of SEAT’s 172 finance offers comes at a particularly exciting time for SEAT as the brand recently announced that its Irish Q1 sales increased by a significant 16.2% year on year. SEAT is also in the midst of its biggest ever product offensive; the all-new SEAT Ibiza will be presented to the Irish market in July, and the SEAT Arona will follow later in the year.