Car sales fall 13% in Tipperary this year

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) has released their official statistics for the month of May, showing that new car registrations were down -8% (5,991) compared to (6,449) May 2016, while new cars registrations year to date are down -10% (89,791) on the same period last year (99,704).

In Tipperary registrations are down 13.7% from 2949 to 2545.

Commenting on the figures SIMI Director General, Alan Nolan said:” With the first 5 months of the year now behind us, the decline in registrations across all sectors has been a noticeable trend reflecting the unpredictable nature of the market at present. As we near the end of the 171 registration period, there will undoubtedly be incentives to purchase a new car before the end of June. Notwithstanding this the Industry and consumers are turning their focus to the second registration plate, which since its introduction has seen the proportion of the full year market occurring in the second half of the year increasing significantly. This year we will again see each brand offer innovative packages to encourage the purchase of new 172 cars. The Wexford Motor Show taking place this weekend, and the Drogheda Motor Show taking place the weekend of the 16th of June, will give consumers the ideal opportunity to shop locally and ensure they can get the best possible deal on any new car”.

Stats in short:

• New car sales year to date (2017) 89,791 v (2016) 99,704 -10%

• New car sales total May (2017) 5,991 v (2016) 6,499 -8%

• Light Commercial Vehicles sales year to date (2017) 15,098 v (2016) 17,535 -14%

• Light Commercial Vehicles sales total May (2017) 1,461 v (2016) 1,819 -20%

• Heavy Goods Vehicle total sales year to date (2017) 1,524 v (2016) 1,679 -9%

• Heavy Goods Vehicle sales total May (2017) 259 v (2016) 306 -15%

• 5 Top Selling Car Brands Year to Date were:

1 Volkswagen,2 Toyota,3 Hyundai,4 Ford, 5 Nissan

• 5 Top car model’s year to date were:

1 Hyundai Tucson, 2 Nissan Qashqai, 3 Skoda Octavia, 4 Volkswagen Golf, 5 Ford Focus

• Top Selling Car Month of May: Volkswagen Polo