Invitation- Get yor exclusive Volvo XC60 preview

Lyons of Limerick invites customers and guests to get an exclusive preview of the new Volvo XC60.

The new Volvo XC60 will be unveiled in Ireland next week at Lyons of Limerick.

On Thursday, June 8 until 4pm on Saturday, June 10, Lyons of Limerick customers and guests are invited to see Volvo's long-awaited new SUV ahead of anyone else in Ireland.

Customers will be able to experience first-hand the look and feel of Volvo's latest premium offering.

Lyons of Limerick Volvo General Manager, Philip Madigan said: "The new XC60 is the latest product in Volvo's transformation, and introduces to our best-selling SUV the premium design, advanced connectivity and pioneering safety technology already seen on the successful S90, V90 and XC90.

Exclusive preview

"We're delighted to give our customers an exclusive preview of our new XC60.

“Customers will also be able to place orders on the day and those who order will be placed in a draw to win a five star weekend away in Stockholm.”

Revealed at this year's Geneva Motor Show earlier in March, the new car replaces Volvo's highly successful original XC60, which in the nine years since its launch became the best-selling premium mid-sized SUV in Europe, with nearly a million units sold globally.

Technology

The new XC60 starts at €53,950 and is loaded with advanced safety technology.

It includes Steer Assist – a feature added to the ground-breaking City Safety system – and Oncoming Lane Mitigation, which uses Steer Assist to help mitigate head-on collisions.

Volvo's Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) now uses Steer Assist functionality to reduce the risk of lane-changing collisions.

For more information on the new Volvo XC60, you can contact Lyons of Limerick Volvo General Manager Philip Madigan by phone on 061 439555 or any of his sales team.

Or alternatively, please visit the website www.volvocarslimerick.ie.

