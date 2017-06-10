SKODA offering "simply clever" scrappage deal

ŠKODA Ireland is offering €4k scrappage or up to 0% finance offers informing motorists there are zero reasons not to make the ‘Simply Clever’ Choice with ŠKODA for 172.

This July, for the 172 registration period, customers will be able to transform their old car into €4,000 when buying a new ŠKODA at their local authorised ŠKODA dealer.

The offering will be launched as part of their Open Event which runs from

Saturday, 27th May until Saturday, 10th June, when 0% finance will also be offered on selected models.

William Lee, Head of Sales at ŠKODA, said: “We are delighted to be launching our 172 Offers at our Open Events across the country with two great offers; ŠKODA Scrappage and 0% finance. We have some really superb offers available for motorists this June and we’re looking forward to welcoming lots of new and familiar faces to our showrooms. If you’re looking for great value then pop down

and test drive one of our cars at any time over the course of the two weeks – you

won’t be disappointed!”

The ŠKODA Open Event will take place at 27 ŠKODA dealers nationwide from

Saturday, 27th May until Saturday, 10th June. 0% finance will be on offer across a

range of ŠKODA models, including the Fabia, Octavia and Superb.

For further information on ŠKODA and their fantastic open week offers visit

www.skoda.ie.