15 Tipperary drivers hit with penalty points driving ban

15 fully licenced drivers in Tipperary are at the point of being banned from driving for six months as they have clocked up 12 penalty points each.

156 drivers have seven penalty points – for someone driving on a ‘novice’ licence or a ‘learners’ permit this is the points level at which many of them are given a six months driving disqualification.

The figure was released in the recent Road Safety Authority Statistics.

The most recent figures released by the RSA show the state of penalty points in the county up to the end of April this year.

Only five counties in Ireland have a total penalty points total that is higher than Tipperary – Limerick, Kildare, Galway, Dublin and Cork.

Number of Drivers Points

85 1

3792 2

12,884 3

856 4

2,173 5

1,975 6

156 7

252 8

236 9

60 10

38 11

15 12

To see a breakdown of Penalty Point offences in Ireland click here.