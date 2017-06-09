Tipperary Town Road Closure

The Main Street through Tipperary Town is close for two evenings to allow a local festival take place.

The ‘Long Way to Tipperary’ Festival will take place in July. Tipperary County Council have given advance warning they intend to close the Main Street for this.

The first temporary closure will be on Friday, July 14, from 6pm to 10.30pm.

On Saturday, July 15, the road will also be closed from 6pm to 10.30pm.

This will affect the N24 Main Street/ Bank Place, Tipperary Town from the Davis Street traffic lights to the Bansha Road roundabout.

An alternative route will be via Bridge Street (R664) and the Link Road (R906).

Local access will be granted for residents.

Objections to the proposed temporary closure may be submitted in writing to the Director of Services, Roads & Health & Safety Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh not later than 12 noon on Thursday, June 15.