Women@SIMI encourages women to seize opportunities

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) hosted its 4th annual Women@SIMI event in conjunction with its sponsor Bank of Ireland Finance recently in the InterContinental Dublin.

Women@SIMI saw an attendance of over 140 professional women from a variety of counties, representing different sectors within the Motor Industry in Ireland.

Recognising the dynamic role played by women within the Motor Industry, this year Women@SIMI focused on the importance of entrepreneurship and seizing opportunities available both within your own career path and for your business.

Delivering an impressive panel of speakers, Mary Kennedy Master of Ceremonies interviewed Michelle Spillane, Director of Global Marketing, RTÉ who shared valuable tips on the importance of branding and reinventing both yourself and your business often, while Anna May McHugh, Managing Director National Ploughing Association (NPA) provided great insight into the organization of one of Europe’s largest outdoor event the National Ploughing Championships and the importance of self-belief in one’s own abilities.

Paula Fitzsimons, Managing Director of Fitzsimons Consulting shared her expertise on entrepreneurship, the importance of networking and learning from others within business while creating and seizing opportunities.

Gavin Hydes President of SIMI addressing attendees on this his first official engagement stated that “It is a great honour to open this event. In my view, a critical objective of the industry is that we communicate the exciting and dynamic career opportunities that are available in so many diverse sectors which SIMI represent. It is important that we are able to attract the very top talent our businesses will require going forward. It is a cutting edge, fast paced and ever-changing industry that has lots of appeal to offer for those seeking a rewarding career”.

Karen Kennedy Marketing Manager of Bank of Ireland Finance, Sponsor of Women@SIMI, commented “Since its inauguration we are delighted to support Women@SIMI. It is important to recognise both the female role models and mentors within the Motor Industry and we are proud to play a part in this event”.