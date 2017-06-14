Skoda team up with Carrick on Suir cycling legend

Ryan Motor Power ŠKODA in Clonmel is hosting a special cycling event on Thursday 22nd June as part of its partnership with Irish cycling legend Sean Kelly.

Ryan Motor Power ŠKODA in Clonmel have announced that they have teamed up with Irish cycling legend, Sean Kelly and his cycle wear brand, Onda Cycle Wear.

This new partnership will see Sean taking to the road in a customised ŠKODA Superb Sportline Combi attending cycling events right across the country over the course of the next year.

To celebrate the partnership Ryan Motor Power Power ŠKODA in Clonmel are hosting an evening of cycling discussion on Thursday 22nd June where fans will have the opportunity to meet Sean Kelly, one of the most successful cyclists of the 1980’s, even securing stage wins in the prestigious Tour de France.

Joining Sean will be professional Irish cyclist Sam Bennett, John Leahy holder of three all-Ireland hurling medals and now an avid cyclist.

Plus one of the countrys most followed cycling bloggers Barry Meehan who recently completed the equivalent of a Mount Everest ascent by climbing one particular hill in Clonmel, over and back, in just one single day.

30 years

Keeping them on their toes will be RTE sports presenter Des Cahill who will be the master of ceremonies on the evening and will cover off the changes in the sport over the past thirty years along with the upcoming Tour de France.

The greatest cycling event of the year, the Tour de France, begins on 1st July and ŠKODA will be the official car partner for the 14th year when the cyclists take to the saddle in Düsseldorf in Germany.

This continues ŠKODA’s long standing association with cycling.

Speaking about the new partnership, Ronan Power, Dealer Principal of Ryan Motor Power ŠKODA, said; “We are delighted to be teaming up with Sean Kelly and his clothing brand Onda Cycle Wear.

“Our history with cycling dates all the way back to 1895 when we started out manufacturing bicycles before turning to cars ten years later.

“Sean Kelly is one of the great cycling legends of our time, so we are really looking forward to working with him over the next year.”

To register for the event on Thursday 22nd June go to www.ryanmotorpowerskoda.ie

Three events

As part of ŠKODA Ireland’s work with cycling, their ‘ŠKODA Celtic Cycle Series’ has returned for a second year which will see 4,500 cyclists take to the saddle at three events.

The first of the events, the Tour de Conamara, took place recently with the Ring of Clare taking place on 29th July in Ennis and finally the Tour de Boyne Valley on 10th September.

Further information and registration details can be found at www.celticseries.ie or check out ŠKODA’s We Love Cycling Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WeLoveCyclingIRL.

For further information on ŠKODA, visit their website now at www.skoda.ie.