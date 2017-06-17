Carrick on Suir road closures for Faugheen 50

Tipperary County Council has published details of road closures in the Carrick on Suir area for the Faugheen 50 Road Race.

The annual event will take place later this summer.

Three local roads will be closed on Saturday, July 22, from 8am to 7pm, and also the following day, Sunday, July 23, from 8am to 7pm

Local diversions will be put in place.

Roads to be closed

(1) The L2605-2 from Faugheen Village to the junction of the L6601-2 on the Faugheen to Carrick-on-Suir Road.

Alternative Route

Via L2601-3 (Newtown Lower) towards Scogh Bridge and the junction with R697. Turn right onto the R697 into Carrick-on-Suir to the junction with the N24 at the Garda Station. Turn right on to the N24 and continue to the junction with the R696. Turn right on to the R696 and continue to the junction with the L2605-1. Turn right on to the L2605-1 at John’s Street or alternatively continue on the R696 to Lissadobber and turn right on to the L2601-2.

(2) L2601-3 from Faugheen Village to the junction of the L6601-2 at Ballinurra Cross.

(3) L6601-2 from Ballinurra Cross to the junction of the L2605-2 on the Faugheen/Ballyrichard roadway Via L6603-0 (Macreary) from its junction with the L2601-2 to its junction with the L2605-2 on the Faugheen/Ballyrichard Road.

Objections

Objections to the proposed temporary closure may be submitted in writing to the Director of Services, Roads & Health & Safety, Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh not later than 12 noon on Thursday, June 22.